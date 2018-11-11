News

NC officer dies in crash during robbery investigation

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 06:13 PM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 06:13 PM EST

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say one police officer died and another was injured in a crash during a robbery investigation.

A Greensboro Police Department news release Saturday said that the officers were attempting to locate the vehicle driven by the possible robbery suspect when the police vehicles crashed. The news release said no civilian cars were involved.

Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one died of injuries. The other officer's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Greensboro police identified the officer who died as 24-year-old Jared William Franks. A news release said he joined the department in 2016.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center