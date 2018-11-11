NC officer dies in crash during robbery investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say one police officer died and another was injured in a crash during a robbery investigation.
A Greensboro Police Department news release Saturday said that the officers were attempting to locate the vehicle driven by the possible robbery suspect when the police vehicles crashed. The news release said no civilian cars were involved.
Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one died of injuries. The other officer's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
Greensboro police identified the officer who died as 24-year-old Jared William Franks. A news release said he joined the department in 2016.
