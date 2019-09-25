NC pair accused of passing counterfeit sweepstakes tickets at McDowell Co. convenience store

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people from North Carolina were arrested after they allegedly passed counterfeit sweepstakes tickets at an area convenience store.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Nebo Quick Stop on Tuesday, where an employee reported that a man had come into the store, went and sat down by the sweepstakes machines and then presented two “winning” tickets for $27.25 and $1,600.

The man was given cash for the winnings.

After the man left the store, employees realized the $1,600 ticket was counterfeit.

Law enforcement later located the suspect’s vehicle on Main Street and found Rodney Nassor Dickson, 36, of Charlotte, N.C., driving the vehicle and Nichole Stefanie Harrell, 46, also of Charlotte, in the passenger side of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed equipment used to make counterfeit sweepstakes tickets.

Dickson and Harrell were both charged with obtaining property by false pretense.