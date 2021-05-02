NC pilot killed after crop-dusting chopper gets entangled in power lines

News

by: FOX 46

Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pilot was killed after a crop-dusting helicopter became entangled in power lines Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 1:30 p.m. regarding the accident near 4000 Belk Mill Road, which is south of Wingate University.

An initial investigation revealed that the helicopter was crop-dusting fields when the helicopter became entangled in power lines. The pilot was the sole individual onboard.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store