NC Police: Teens, children stole nearly 50 cars in a month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a group of 19 teenagers and young children stole nearly 50 cars in a month-long string of dealerships break-ins.

Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday the group has stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County. According to police, the break-ins began on March 17, and the youths robbed some dealerships more than once.

Police said the 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million, and 40 of them have been recovered. A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.