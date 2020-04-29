Live Now
NC Police: Teens, children stole nearly 50 cars in a month

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a group of 19 teenagers and young children stole nearly 50 cars in a month-long string of dealerships break-ins.

Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday the group has stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County. According to police, the break-ins began on March 17, and the youths robbed some dealerships more than once.

Police said the 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million, and 40 of them have been recovered. A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

