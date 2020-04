NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – North Carolina health officials now say 24 residents have died from coronavirus-related complications.

That number is up from 19 deaths that were reported on Friday.

The new figure was released Saturday morning as the total number of cases reached 2,402.

A total of 88 counties are reporting COVID-19 cases and the number of hospitalized patients reached 271 on Saturday.

