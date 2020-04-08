NC reports 53 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,426 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to climb as the total of number reached 3,426 on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

A total of 53 deaths are being blamed on the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

While the number of completed COVID-19 tests has leveled out in the last four days, the number of deaths and hospitalizations continues to increase. Nash County announced its first COVID-19-related death earlier Wednesday.

No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in the state but 79 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.

The number of patients hospitalized reached 386 on Wednesday – up more than 100 since Sunday.

COVID-19 patients are spread across 90 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, NCDHHS said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced there will be new executive orders aimed at limiting the number of customers inside essential retailers and providing child care assistance to certain workers.

Those executive orders could be signed by the end of the week.

COVID-19 timeline