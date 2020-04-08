NC reports 53 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,426 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to climb as the total of number reached 3,426 on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.
A total of 53 deaths are being blamed on the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.
While the number of completed COVID-19 tests has leveled out in the last four days, the number of deaths and hospitalizations continues to increase. Nash County announced its first COVID-19-related death earlier Wednesday.
No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in the state but 79 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.
The number of patients hospitalized reached 386 on Wednesday – up more than 100 since Sunday.
COVID-19 patients are spread across 90 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, NCDHHS said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced there will be new executive orders aimed at limiting the number of customers inside essential retailers and providing child care assistance to certain workers.
Those executive orders could be signed by the end of the week.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers