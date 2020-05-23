RALEIGH N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 1,107 cases reported.
“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
Ten percent of total tests were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests, health officials said.
NCDHHS epidemiologists are analyzing the data to determine if there were any significant contributing factors.
NC reports highest increase of COVID-19 positive tests in one day
RALEIGH N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 1,107 cases reported.