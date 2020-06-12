Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship

NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 1,768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The record number of new cases stems from the most tests completed in a 24-hour period – 21,442, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

North Carolina has 41,249 total confirmed cases and has completed 595,697 tests.

Hospitalizations fell for the first time this week. Across the state, there are 760 patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 – down from 812 on Thursday.

A total of 1,092 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Friday concerning the pandemic.

You can watch it live on CBS 17 or cbs17.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories