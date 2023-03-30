RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA)- Four Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives filed a bill Wednesday making abortion illegal in North Carolina with exceptions to saving the mother’s life.

House Bill 533, referred to as the “Human Life Protection Act” was filed Wednesday state Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beautfort), its primary sponsor, Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore), Rep. Edward Goodwin (R-Chowan) and Rep. Kevin Crutchfield (R-Cabarrus).

There would be specific requirements for the exception to save a mother’s life such as going through a licensed physician to carry out the procedure.

The bill creates felony charges for any action prohibited in the bill that results in the death of an unborn child.

Doctors could face civil and disciplinary actions including losing their medical licenses.

North Carolina Republicans don’t believe the 20-week ban that is currently in place is sufficient enough and want to tighten that restriction.

Democrats don’t believe the bill will have enough support and hope it doesn’t gain any traction.

Since the bill was filed late Wednesday, most lawmakers did not have enough time to fully review the bill before completing their session.

Just last week, House Democrats filed a bill limiting restrictions in the state.