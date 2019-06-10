News

NC seeks to make zip lines safer amid deaths

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature is looking to impose stricter guidelines on zip lines and high ropes courses after some deaths in the state.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports a bill before the North Carolina Senate seeks greater oversight of the "aerial adventure course" industry, just in time for summer camp season.

The paper says some camp owners feel the law could increase expenses and paperwork and force some operations to close altogether. Some course owners also questioned whether safety would improve.

The bill is known as Sanders' Law, named for 12-year-old Sanders Burney, who died in 2015 when her harness snapped during a zip line accident at a YMCA camp.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center