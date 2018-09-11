NC senators, congressmen ask Trump for federal disaster declaration

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sen. Richard Burr (Jeff Reeves/WNCN)

All of North Carolina's congressmen and senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking he approve Gov. Roy Cooper’s emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“Hurricane Florence poses an imminent and dangerous threat to North Carolina, and its approach necessitates the state to once again activate the State Emergency Response Team and numerous other state resources,” the members wrote.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr led the delegation.

“An Emergency Declaration will provide the needed assistance to the state and local communities to allow them to properly prepare for the effects of Hurricane Florence. We respectfully request you approve this declaration and enable North Carolina to prepare for the potential disaster, consistent with the intended purposes of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Stafford Act.”

Full text of letter:

Dear President Trump,

As Members of Congress representing the people of North Carolina, we write in support of Governor Cooper's request for an Emergency Declaration under Section 501(a) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act. We respectfully request your immediate consideration and approval of this Emergency Declaration as the state prepares for Hurricane Florence.

Since April 2018, North Carolina state and local emergency management agencies have responded to tornado damage in Guilford and Rockingham Counties and major flooding and mudslides in 34 of our western counties. Hurricane Florence poses an imminent and dangerous threat to North Carolina, and its approach necessitates the state to once again activate the State Emergency Response Team and numerous other state resources.

An Emergency Declaration will provide the needed assistance to the state and local communities to allow them to properly prepare for the effects of Hurricane Florence. We respectfully request you approve this declaration and enable North Carolina to prepare for the potential disaster, consistent with the intended purposes of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Stafford Act.

Richard Burr

Thom Tillis

Alma Adams

Mark Meadows

David E. Price

Richard Hudson

Walter B. Jones

David Rouzer

Robert Pittenger

George Holding

Ted Budd

G. K. Butterfield

Virginia Foxx

Patrick McHenry

Mark Walker