News

NC sixth grader pokes students with needle, charged

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 05:14 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 05:48 PM EST

AYDEN, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a middle school student who poked other students with a small needle that diabetes patients use to prick their fingers has been charged.

Ayden police tell news outlets a sixth grader was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.

Police say the Ayden Middle School student found a diabetes lancet and poked several students.

Police Chief Barry Stanley says another child was cut and that one of the students drew blood from the injury. The needle didn't belong to any of the students involved.

The school alerted the students' parents, and each affected child visited the school nurse, who recommended their parents take them to a doctor for evaluation.

It's unclear if the sixth grader has a lawyer who could comment.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center