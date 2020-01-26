NC soldier dies in Syria after rollover accident

DEIR EZ ZOR PROVINCE, SYRIA (WSPA) – A soldier from North Carolina has died in Syria, according to the Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense announced on Saturday the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, N.C., died on Jan. 24 in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations.

The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C., according to Department of Defense.

