NC state park says it’s been a very active black bear season

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Park officials in North Carolina are warning visitors that black bears have been active this season at a popular camping spot.

Officials at Grandfather Mountain State Park, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, alerted visitors last week they may need to be prepared to “back away slowly and make lots of noise” if they encounter one of the brazen bears.

Officials confirmed there’ve been multiple sightings reported this month. One recent report detailed that a bear even figured out how to get into “bear-proofed” food hung from a campsite tree.

Park officials say that once a bear associates humans with food it can become a “problem bear.” They added that as more people enjoy the state’s remote environments it can put a strain on animals that live there.

PARK ALERT: BLACK BEAR ACTIVITYThe bears at Grandfather Mountain have been ACTIVE- A camper recently reported that a… Posted by Grandfather Mountain State Park on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.