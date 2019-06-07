NC teen who lost leg in shark attack to get free prosthetic

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina teenager who lost her left leg in a shark attack is getting a prosthetic leg free of charge.

East Carolina Brace & Limb Co. says on its Facebook page that all of Paige Winter’s prosthetic and orthotic needs will be free of charge.

Winter was attacked by the shark last weekend at Fort Macon State Park at Atlantic Beach. She said while she has extensive injuries, including damage to her hands, “I will be okay.” She is recovering in the hospital and said she will require more surgeries.