NC tightens gathering limits ahead of Thanksgiving

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper fields questions during a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will not reopen the economy further as coronavirus cases rise and a higher percentage of COVID tests are coming back positive.

In anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that indoor gathering limits will be tightened from 25 people to 10 people.

Cooper also ruled out any consideration for a position in Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

He praised state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen amid speculation she could be a top contender for a cabinet-level position.

Cohen did not say whether that is something she would be interested in pursuing.