NC toddler found safe after search
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Police say that a North Carolina toddler whose abduction triggered an Amber Alert has been found and reunited with her mother.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as marshals apprehended a suspect in the Gastonia abduction. The news release said the Gastonia girl was being reunited with her mother. They said the suspect was arrested after a car crash in Charlotte.
The department referred further questions to the Gastonia Police Department.
Earlier in the day, a news release issued by state authorities said 3-year-old Destiny Boykins had been abducted from a Gastonia apartment in her pajamas.
WBTV reports police have charged 57-year-old Maurice Knox in the abduction.
Knox was reportedly charged with domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cherokee Co. School District to release test results amid mold concerns
- Upstate couple offers reward for missing monkey
- Don't fall for 'Secret Sister' scam on Facebook
- Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: GOP senator won't comment on 'hanging' remark
- 2 dogs abandoned at 'freezing cold' dog park in NC
- Woman raped in church parking lot in Union
- Frontier pilots could be close to reaching new contract
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.