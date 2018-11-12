NC toddler found safe after search Video

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Police say that a North Carolina toddler whose abduction triggered an Amber Alert has been found and reunited with her mother.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as marshals apprehended a suspect in the Gastonia abduction. The news release said the Gastonia girl was being reunited with her mother. They said the suspect was arrested after a car crash in Charlotte.

The department referred further questions to the Gastonia Police Department.

Earlier in the day, a news release issued by state authorities said 3-year-old Destiny Boykins had been abducted from a Gastonia apartment in her pajamas.

WBTV reports police have charged 57-year-old Maurice Knox in the abduction.

Knox was reportedly charged with domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.