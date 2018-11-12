News

NC toddler found safe after search

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 08:48 AM EST

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Police say that a North Carolina toddler whose abduction triggered an Amber Alert has been found and reunited with her mother.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as marshals apprehended a suspect in the Gastonia abduction. The news release said the Gastonia girl was being reunited with her mother. They said the suspect was arrested after a car crash in Charlotte.

The department referred further questions to the Gastonia Police Department.

Earlier in the day, a news release issued by state authorities said 3-year-old Destiny Boykins had been abducted from a Gastonia apartment in her pajamas.

WBTV reports police have charged 57-year-old Maurice Knox in the abduction. 

Knox was reportedly charged with domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


