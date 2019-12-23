NC Troopers release IDs in I-95 collision that killed 3

LUMBERTON, N.C. – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the three people who were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 95 just north of the South Carolina border.

The Robesonian of Lumberton reports 44-year-old Thomas Holland of Grafton, Massachusetts, was driving southbound on Sunday when his car crossed the median and hit a northbound car.

The patrol says 60-year-old Debra Anderson, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was a passenger in Holland’s car and was ejected from the vehicle.

The third victim was identified by the patrol as 73-year-old Gail Lee, of Deland, Florida, who was a passenger in a northbound SUV.

