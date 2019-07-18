NC woman accused in death of 4-month-old

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of her 4-month-old child.

News outlets report Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says in a news release that 34-year-old Erika Renee Altamirano of Statesville is also charged with felony child abuse and is jailed on a $500,000 bond. She was arrested on Tuesday.

An investigation began after a child was hospitalized on June 27 with what doctors called a significant skull fracture and other injuries. Campbell says doctors determined that the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma. The child died at a Winston-Salem hospital on July 4.

It’s unclear whether Altamirano has an attorney who could comment.

