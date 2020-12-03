NC woman arrested for sex act with foster child

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mary Caroline Brown (courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegations of sexual abuse with a child in foster care, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Mary Caroline Brown was arrested without incident and charged with felony sex act by substitute parent. She was issued a $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Monday from the NC Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protection Services with allegations of the crime, prompting the investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories