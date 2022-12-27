STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 on Garden Valley Road near the I-40 overpass.

Troopers said a 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight had been traveling north on Garden Valley Rd when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a bridge railing, overturned and became submerged in the river.

Investigators said they believe the crash had happened days earlier on December 22.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Sequoia Chamon Cotton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper said she was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

No additional details were released.