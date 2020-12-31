NC woman says USPS carrier stole her packages, has video to prove it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville mom said security video shows packages were stolen from her porch by a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

Darlene Simpson said she has been trying to get the incident resolved since Dec. 9.

The video shows a USPS employee walking up to the porch to deliver mail, and then walking away with two packages.

Darlene said the packages were likely sentimental items that were connected to her nephew who passed away suddenly in October.

“I just want his stuff. I just want the package back,” Simpson said.

Darlene said she was told by the USPS that the woman picked up the packages by mistake, thinking it was outgoing mail.

She said one of the packages was delivered by FedEx and the other was from UPS.

“I never have outgoing packages come from my house so there is no reason for them to come here and pick up a package,” Simpson said. “This was not a mistake when you’re sitting there staring at a package and you can see who it’s to and who it’s from, you don’t pick up the package.”

She said she was told earlier this month that the packages were dropped off at the USPS on Ramsey Street and they would be re-routed back to her house.

Darlene said that never happened.

“Now it’s like I’m getting the runaround from the postal service, from the local postal service on Ramsey Street, they’re giving me the complete runaround about my package.”

She said she didn’t want to report the incident

“All I want is my packages back,” she said.

The USPS referred CBS 17’s questions to the Office of the Inspector General, which handles alleged employee theft.

The office said it received the video Tuesday and are currently looking into it.