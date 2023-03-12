GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Two Upstate universities learned their fate Sunday for this year’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

For the first time in more than four decades, the Furman men’s basketball team is going dancing!

Furman was seeded No. 13 in the South region Sunday evening the the 2023 NCAA tournament selection. The Paladins will face No. 4 seed Virginia in the first round of the tournament. The game will be played Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The Paladins made their last NCAA tournament appearance in 1980. It was the 15th longest drought in NCAA Division I tournament history, according to the NCAA.

The winner of the Furman-Virginia matchup will play the winner of No. 5 seed San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston, which is also scheduled for Thursday.

After a 23-10 overall season, Head Coach Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers will not appear in this years tournament. The Tigers were 14-6 in the ACC. According to Tiger Net, this is the first time an ACC team with a .700 conference winning percentage or better has not received an at-large bid since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The No. 1 seeds are:

Alabama (South region)

Kansas (West region)

Houston (Midwest region)

Purdue (East)

March Madness 2023 schedule: