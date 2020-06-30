NCDHHS partnering with Omnicare to make testing available for residents, staff in all NC nursing homes

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that they would partnering with Omnicare, a CVS Health company, to make facility-wide testing available for residents and staff in all North Carolina nursing facilities.

According to the release, there are currently over 400 nursing homes in North Carolina, with approximately 36,000 residents and more than 30,000 staff members.

NCDHSS said testing will start in July and will continue through August.

“We are using every tool we have to respond to COVID-19,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “Building on North Carolina’s early and progressive actions to protect residents who live in long-term care settings, DHHS will pay for proactive testing of staff and residents in all nursing homes to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the release, CVS Health will bill insurance as possible, and NCDHHS will then cover any additional costs for testing.

“Facilities should continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for repeat testing and work with community and private vendors to support ongoing testing needs,” according to the release.

According to the release, the NCDHHS already recommends that nursing homes with one or more cases test all staff and residents.

“We continue to work closely with the state to protect the residents and staff in our skilled nursing facilities. This testing initiative is another example of how the state is providing our facilities with valuable tools and resources,” Adam Sholar, President and CEO of the NC Health Care Facilities Association, said.

To read the list of additional guidance for long-term care facilities click here: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance#long-term-care-facilities.