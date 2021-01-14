NCDHHS partners with health systems, departments to hold large community vaccine events throughout state

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday they would be partnering with health systems, local health departments and community health centers across the state to hold large community vaccine events for those currently eligible to get the vaccine.

According to a news release, health officials estimate that more than 45,000 vaccines will be administered the events.

“The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., said. “These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort.”

According to the release, partners were picked based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or their ability to provide access to vaccines to marginalized communities.

NCDHHS officials said in the release that the North Carolina Emergency Management and the National Guard are giving support to the named event locations, which are:

Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society

Cabarrus County: Atrium Health

Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Chatham County: UNC Health

Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Durham County: Duke Health

Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Guilford County: Cone Health

Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)

Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Johnston County: UNC Health

Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center

Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health

Orange County: UNC Health

Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Pitt County: Vidant Health

Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others

According to the release, some locations will give out vaccines by appointment only.

For more information about the events, visit the websites of the providers in the list above or find their websites listed by county here.

NCDHHS officials said the COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and will be free, regardless of the access to health insurance or legal status.

“Vaccine supplies are very limited, and most people will have to wait, even if you are in one of the early phases,” according to the release.

NCDHHS also launched a campaign called, “You have a spot. Take your shot,” which gives out information about the vaccine, testing, safety, side-effects and reactions.

For more information on the campaign, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.