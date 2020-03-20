NCDMV cancels Saturday hours at some locations, asks customers to use online services

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced Friday they would be canceling their Saturday hours at their 13 offices across the state that are normally open on Saturdays.

According to the release, anyone who had appointments at any of those offices are being contacted and are being offered appointments for another date.

The following DMV offices to close on Saturday include:

Asheville

Charlotte North (University City)

Charlotte South (Arrowood Road)

Durham South (Hope Valley Commons SC)

Fayetteville West (Eutaw Village SC)

Greensboro West (Coliseum Boulevard)

Greenville

Huntersville

Jacksonville

Monroe

Raleigh North (Spring Forest Pavilion)

Wilmington South (South Square Plaza SC)

Winston-Salem South (Silas Creek Parkway)

According to a news release, the NCDMV closed more than half of its offices because of concerns over COVID-19 on Wednesday, and employees impacted are being reassigned to help staff at other offices.

“About 50 license offices remain open, but they have been transitioned to appointment-only locations. To maintain proper social distancing, the number of customers allowed in each office’s waiting room will depend on the size of the room,” according to the release. “NCDMV staff will also ask customers to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by state health officials before they enter the office. In addition, the open offices have temporarily suspended road tests, except for people seeking commercial driver’s licenses or medical reassessments.”

“The steps taken this week do not apply to NCDMV License Plate Agencies, as all but one of those offices is operated either by a contractor or local government. The status of those offices is available on the NCDMV website.”

Anyone needing to make an appointment at the driver license offices can call the NCDMV customer service center at 919-715-7000. For some offices, people can make an appointment at www.ncdot.gov/dmv and then click on the “Driver License Office” link.

According to the release, additional offices are being added to the online appointment system daily and customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appoints, except for driving tests.

NCDMV officials ask customers to check on the status of their local offices by clicking on the “Offices & Services” link on the NCDMV’s website.

Customers are also encouraged to use the DMV website for services that can be completed online, including license and registration renewals and ordering a duplicate license and registration card.

For more information, visit ncdot.gov/dmv.

For information regarding COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.