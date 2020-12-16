NCDOT crews preparing for icy weather headed for western North Carolina

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are getting major roads covered with salt brine in Henderson County as they prepare for an icy mix of weather headed to the area.

Mandi Cole is getting ahead of what’s forecasted to be a slippery morning.

“Up on top of the mountain here in Hendersonville, we usually get a lot of ice during this kind of weather so we usually try to stay prepared,” said Hendersonville Resident, Mandi Cole.

She’s not alone.

“Every county in western North Carolina especially those with the mountains, crews are out today or have been already laying down a salt brine on the interstate and major four-lane highways,” said Communications Officer for Western North Carolina with NCDOT, David Uchiyama

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are geared up and have already been hitting the roads. They’ve been tackling what they told 7 News, will likely be very needed.

“We’ve been getting all the salt spreaders ready, it will probably be mostly a salt distribution operation,” said County Maintenance Engineer, Ben Williams.

The maintenance engineer for a handful of western North Carolina counties Ben Williams told us, their main priority will be finding those slick spots and throwing down more salt. He said they will be working around the clock because he told us, the expected weather isn’t something to mess around with.

“I think it’s more dangerous than snow personally because you can’t see where it’s slick,” Williams said.

That’s why he’s asking drivers to stay off the road, if possible.

Daniel Wilkins is scheduled to work when that icy mix of weather is expected to hit Wednesday morning but he said if it’s too bad, he’s not wasting any time.

“If it hits, I’m not sure. I may have to get off early and try to beat it home,” said South Carolina Resident who works in Hendersonville, Daniel Wilkins.

As for Caleb Bryant, he doesn’t mind the driving. However, he fully supports what NCDOT leaders are recommending.

“Stay off the roads, be safe and just have a good Christmas,” said Hendersonville Resident, Caleb Bryant.

Also for drivers, a spokesperson with North Carolina’s Department of Transportation wants you to take it easy on the roads during that morning commute. Give yourself plenty of time, leave enough space between you and the car in front of you and do not use cruise control during icy conditions.