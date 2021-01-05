NCHHS Sec. Cohen: Most NC nursing home workers are refusing COVID vaccine

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, discusses vaccine distribution during a press briefing about the coronavirus, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says most nursing home workers are refusing coronavirus vaccines.

This comes as the state sees one of the slowest rollouts in the nation. Gov. Roy Cooper is deploying National Guard members to help accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cohen says some will serve as vaccinators. Other members will help with logistics of vaccination events.

Nearly 110,000 people in North Carolina had received their first dose as of Tuesday morning.

This represents less than 1% of the state’s population of 10.5 million people.

Hospital workers were the first in line to receive doses.

Several counties will soon begin administering doses to the elderly people 75 years or older.

