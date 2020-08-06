NCHSAA said announcement regarding calendar for playing sports expected Aug. 17

(WSPA) – North Carolina High School Athletic Association staff and board of directors said they will soon be making an announcement regarding the calendar for playing sports.

According to NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, the NCHSAA will review options and seek input from SMAC, DPI and a sports Ad Hoc Committee and will then announce the calendar for playing sports.

Tucker said that they hope to make the announcement on Aug. 17.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” Tucker said.