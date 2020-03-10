Nearly $13 million in Anderson Co. projects delayed due to recent rain

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Anderson County leaders said $13 million in projects have been delayed due to recent rain and severe weather.

A new terminal project at the Anderson Regional Airport is one of the county’s biggest concerns out of all their projects. They’re working harder than ever to get all of the projects completed fairly soon.

Anderson County leaders said a handful of projects have been stalled due to weather. The county is working on new bathrooms, picnic tables and more– at the East West Parkway Park along the Connector.

They also said two projects at Broadway Lake was delayed for some time.

“All of those have been running behind. We’re actually catching up on a few of them now. But everything has been impacted by the rain,” Rusty Burns, Anderson County’s administrator, said.

County leaders said their main focus is the $3.5 million airport terminal which has been in the works since 2018.

“The one that’s really caused us the most distress is the new airport terminal at the Anderson County airport,” Burns said. “We have been hamstrung on that project from the beginning,” he added.

Construction started last year, but the airport’s interim director said several factors have delayed it’s completion.

“First is the weather. Obviously we’ve suffered from a very very wet winter that has delayed the process,” Hugh Oldham, Interim Airport Director at the Anderson Regional Airport, said.

Oldham said the new terminal is about 60 percent finished. They’re working on the roof so work inside can conclude. However, he said they’re also facing another hurdle.

“We have not been able to apply enough talented people that is necessary to build the building. This has stretched the construction project out,” Oldham said.

So add the lack of enough skilled workers onto a constant rainfall.

“When it stops raining, you can’t work the next day, because the ground does not dry out the next day,” Burns said. “All the water that falls just stays on the surface. So it’s a whole lot of different problems that we really haven’t had to face in a long long time,” Burns explained.

He said although this can sometimes push things back for weeks or even months, he is confident the finish line for all projects is near.

“We’re getting there. It’s just taking more time than we’d like it to take,” Burns added.

County leaders said they’re hoping to get majority of the projects completed within the next two months.

The County Administrator told 7 News an $8 million maintenance facility is also in the works.

The shop will house all County vehicles at the old TTI building. We’re told once the project starts, it will take about 10 months to complete.