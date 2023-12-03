BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Nearly 3,000 people are without power Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Duke Energy Outage map, over 2,000 customers are without power from Highway 9 to Bible Church Road including part of Interstate 85.

The time for restoration is 5:45 p.m.

Another 1,000 customer are without power on Rainbow Lake Road between Old Burnett Road and Island Ford Road.

The time for restoration is 7 p.m.

The causes for the power outages is under known at this time.