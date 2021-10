Update 10/8 at 1:10 p.m. — The majority of power to downtown Greenville has been restored.

Duke Energy Spokesperson Ryan Mosier says that crews are on-site around downtown working to reroute power.

Updated Power Outages (Duke Energy)

GREENVILLE, S.C.(WSPA) — Duke Energy is reporting nearly 5,000 outages in the downtown Greenville area.

Outages include N. River Street, Main Street and West McBee Avenue.

Power Outages on Friday, October 8 (Duke Energy)

The City of Greenville tweeted that Duke Energy is expecting to have the power restored in an hour or so.