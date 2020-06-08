Nearly $6M in federal disaster assistance approved for SC April 13 storm survivors

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Nearly $6 million in federal disaster assistance was approved for survivors of South Carolina’s April 13 storms.
According to the release, the funds include grants from FEMA, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration that can help the uninsured or underinsured losses.
More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants were approved for survivors in the following counties:
- Aiken
- Barnwell
- Berkeley
- Colleton
- Hampton
- Marlboro
- Oconee
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
Residents in those counties have until Tuesday, June 30 to apply for federal disaster help.
To register for assistance:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
- Visit the FEMA app, or visit fema.gov/mobile-app
- Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Helpful information needed when registering:
- Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account, to allow FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
According to the release, more than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans was approved for homeowners, renters and business owners to rebuild or repair property.