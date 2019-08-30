Nearly $70,000 raised for shooting victims during Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund received $68,634 in donations during the Gem City Shine benefit concert hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The Dayton Foundation says one hundred percent of all contributions they collected will go toward helping the families of loved ones who lost their lives during the Oregon District mass shooting, as well as individuals who were severely injured in the tragedy on August 4.

“Gem City Shine was an incredible event for our citizens to come together to honor the lives that were lost in the tragedy and show support for our community,” said Phil Parker, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We sincerely thank our other partner organizers of this event, as well as the dozens of other businesses and organizations both near and far for helping to raise charitable dollars for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The outpouring of support and compassion for the victims, their families and our community has been heartwarming.”

The fund’s assets have surpassed $2.5 million thanks to donations, pledges, and other contributions.

Donations can still be made online at this website or by texting DAYTON to 20222 for a one-time $10 donation.

Checks can be sent to The Dayton Foundation at their new address:

1401 S. Main St.

Suite 100

Dayton, OH 45409

“Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” should be designated on the check or in the credit card form’s fund name field.

All administrative and credit card processing fees for the donations will be waived or covered by The Dayton Foundation.