Nebo man accused of several child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on several child sex crimes after investigating a tip that came into the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, detectives investigated the anonymous tip and they determined that Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, of Nebo, had reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said the offenses reportedly happened over the past six months and that Carver is acquainted with the victims.

Carver was charged with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse involving a sexual act, as well as first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory rape of a child by an adult and other charges.

He was taken to the McDowell County jail, where he remains on $1 million bond.

