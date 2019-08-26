Nebo woman faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into, damaging neighbor’s vehicles, outbuilding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Nebo woman was arrested on multiple charges including damage to property, trespassing and attempted breaking and entering.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to the home of Bonnie Crowder Cable, 68, on July 23 twice.

On the first call, they found Cable intoxicated and on the second call, they found her bleeding.

Deputies also went to a neighbor’s home, where they reported significant damage to three vehicles, which included broken windows, keying, pried doors, a slashed tire and attempted theft of license plates, as well as damage to an outbuilding that included the lock, a camera system, motion lights and an outdoor thermostat.

According to the release, deputies traced a blood trail from the scene of the damage to Cable’s home next door.

She was charged with three counts of damage to property, two counts of attempted larceny and one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering an outbuilding and second-degree trespassing.