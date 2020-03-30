Need help? List of hotline numbers, web links

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-7233

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255

NAMI Spartanburg Office – (864) 707-2814

Stomp Out Bullying HelpChat Line – Link to chat with counselors who are trained to help kids and teens being bullied and need emotional support.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline – 1-800-843-5678

National Drug Helpline – 1-844-289-0879

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – 1-800-662-HELP (4357) Links and numbers to find treatment under “Find Treatment” on the web page.

Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990

Veteran’s Crisis Line – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Drug-Free Workplace – 1-800-WORKPLACE (967-5752)

HIV/AID information – 1-800-HIV-0440 / http://nccc.ucsf.edu

List of State HIV/AIDS Hotlines – click here

SOUTH CAROLINA

Report Abuse Domestic/Community in SC – 803-898-7318

Report Abuse Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facility – 803-898-2850

SC Adult Protective Services – Visit SC’s Department of Social Services website here.

SC Child Protective Service – Visit SC’s Child Protective Services page for more information.