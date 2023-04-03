SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were killed and a family displaced when a car crashed into a Spartanburg County home this weekend.

Just after noon on Saturday, first responders were called to a home on East Blackstock Road after receiving reports a vehicle struck a house, its occupants trapped in their vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Mercury Montego was traveling south along SC 215, when they went off the right side of the road and hit the home.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people in the car as Donnie Edge, 64, Amber Edge, 33, and Linda Vaughn, 69.

Donnie and Amber Edge were pronounced dead at the scene. Vaughn was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

None of the people living in the home were injured, officials said.

Neighbors said it’s a sad situation, overall.

“It’s just sad something like this would happen,” said Terry Brown, who lives in the area.

Fire Chief for the South Spartanburg Fire District, Ryan Eubanks, said the call came in just after 12.

Neighbor, Terry Brown, said it’s heartbreaking to hear about those killed in the car.

“Just thankful that no one in the house perished,” he said.

Brown added things like this do not usually happen in their neighborhood.

“We’re not promised the rest of the day,” he said.

On Monday, the house sat boarded up with no power. The family who lived in the home has been forced to move out while repairs are being made.

“We did have to cut the utilities and the house is currently unable to be occupied,” said Chief Ryan Eubanks of the South Spartanburg Fire District.

The people who were living in the home did not wish to comment but they are asking the community to pray for all the families involved.

Chief Eubanks said Red Cross has been assisting the family.