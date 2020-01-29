Neighbors capture Berea porch pirate on Ring doorbell footage

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA)–Several people in a Berea neighborhood are upset and looking for answers after they had packages stolen from their front doors. Many of those thefts were caught on home security footage.

Those neighbors said they are frustrated and frankly feel violated that someone would come onto their property and take their belongings. They’re just hopeful video captured by Ring doorbells will catch the person responsible.

Video footage shows a man come out of a dark colored pickup truck, run to homes, and take packages off the porch, before speeding off.

“I saw the picture of the guy and I was like he took it, he took it that guy took it,” Loretta Demas said.

Demas says on Tuesday her ring captured the man. That’s when she checked her neighborhood app.

“There were several people that had something missing from their front door,” Demas said.

Just around the corner Stuart Harr became a victim too.

“The guy opened the door, ran up and grabbed the package and then just ran back to his car,” Harr said.

So what was in these stolen packages?

“It goes underneath a big dress, and it was a couple vacuum cleaner bags,” Demas said.

“It’s a handle that they use to move an x-ray tube around a room,” Harr said.

Harr works for GE Healthcare and says the piece was for the VA and is worth nearly $5,000.

“I mean its a huge risk to do something like that and then have no use for the package right? I mean its worth a lot but not to them,” Harr said.

Demas said although her items were less valuable, she still feels violated.

“It’s not up for grabs, it’s something I worked hard to have delivered because I needed the stuff,” Demas said.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says in most cases something like a Ring will stop thieves.

“It does act as a deterrent in a lot of cases and even still if they go and they steal this stuff by provide us with that footage so we can identify them,” Flood said.

Harr and Demas hope their footage does just that.

“I was surprised it was the first time I had actually gotten pretty good use out of the Ring,” Harr said.

“I’m hoping somebody sees this and knows who he is so so we can get this creep off the streets,” Demas said.

Since the x-ray part is worth more than $2,000, law enforcement says this could rise to a felony charge.

The Sheriff’s Office also has some suggestions to keep your orders safe if you are buying online–request a signature for anything valuable and if you’re not going to be home have the item delivered to a neighbors home or even your work.