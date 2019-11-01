Neighbors heartbroken after 5-year-old boy hit by car while trick-or-treating in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A community is hurting after a 5-year-old boy was hit by a car and seriously hurt while trick-or-treating.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on East Cambridge Avenue in Greenwood on Thursday.

7 News spoke with those who witnessed the aftermath of the tragic accident.

“My daughter and I heard screaming and she said, ‘Do you want me to call 911?’ And I said, ‘It’s Halloween, it’s probably nothing,'” Tonya Hensarling said.

Tonya Hensarling told 7 News what she thought was just some Halloween fun turned into one of the scariest events she’d ever witnessed.

A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car while trick-or-treating on her street.

“I have a three-year-old grandson who’s about the same size as this little boy. And, as soon as the paramedics got here, I ran inside to my grandson, and I just held him and I cried,” she said.

According to police, the boy was startled by something and ran into the road.

Hensarling said the boy was struck in front of her neighbors’ home.

“I had trouble going to school this morning,” she said. “Just passing through it, I couldn’t do it. I just can’t get the images out of my mind. I can’t sleep.”

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Felipe Torres, was charged for driving without a valid South Carolina driver’s license.

“He was very concerned. He was here through the entire thing,” Tonya Hensarling said. “He was very responsible and he remained calm. I know he was shook. You could see his eyes, he was shook.”

“People are pointing fingers at the driver, they’re pointing fingers at Halloween, the sign, the traffic, the speed,” Dale Hensarling said.

“I don’t think there is fault to go around,” Tanya Hensarling added. “It was a series of unfortunate events. It’s something that can happen at just the turn of a head.”

After the tragic accident, the Hensarlings have some advice for others.

“Parents, go with your kids. Hold tight to your children,” Tanya Hensarling said. “Hold their hands. Don’t let them near a street.”

“We need to keep a tighter reign on the children who are having fun and make sure they’re okay,” Dale Hensarling added. “We need to make sure we’re driving cautiously.”

Torres was released from custody after paying a cash surety bond for driving without a license.

The 5-year-old boy is in critical condition at Greenville Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

