Neighbors on edge after 3 drive-by shootings in Greenwood in 4 days

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with concerned neighbors in Greenwood after two drive-by shootings happened in less than an hour on Friday morning, making it three shootings in the community in just four days.

Investigators are following up on some potential leads and persons of interest, but no one has been arrested for the shootings, and neighbors who live nearby told 7 News they aren’t too happy about it.

“At first, I thought it was fireworks, but I said ‘That’s not fireworks.’ It was like ‘Boom, boom, boom.’ And I heard a car,” Tammy Minyard said.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, Tammy Minyard was awakened by something she says she’s never heard so close to her home: gunshots.

“I was scared,” she said. “I just crouched back down in my bed.”

Police said the gunshots Minyard heard were part of a second drive-by shooting in the city in less than an hour.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the home that was shot at on Brannon Street, but those shots were fired only yards away from Minyard’s home.

“My grandchildren are always over here. That could’ve been them,” Minyard said. “I want my grandchildren to be able to play safely.”

When these shots rang out, police already had their hands full just blocks away on Gage Street, where another drive-by shooting had just occurred.

This time, unfortunately, a man was shot in the head while inside his home.

Police say he woke his girlfriend up, screaming.

“She woke up and was like, ‘I see blood on his mouth,'” Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.

Police believe the two shootings could be connected and may even be related to the drive-by shooting that happened just days before, on Christmas Eve, at nearby Hazlewood Court Apartments, where one person was shot in the arm.

“It’s very disheartening to think that on the actual holiday, when people are supposed to be thinking about peace and love and family, this is what somebody was contemplating doing,” Link said.

“We’re living in a world now where everybody’s supposed to love one another, but, now, we’re just killing one another off and it’s sad,” Minyard said. “I’m just praying. Praying for Greenwood, period. Because we all need prayer.”

No suspects have been identified at this point, and it’s unclear if the victims were targeted or if the shootings were random; but police ask that the community be extra vigilant until the person or people responsible are put behind bars.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Greenwood Police Department.

Police say the man who was shot in the head and airlifted is getting advanced treatment at the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.