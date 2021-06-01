Neighbors rally to help family rebuild after losing home in tornado

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- In early May, Christy Ward lost everything. A tornado destroyed her mobile home and smashed her car. Now, the community is coming together to help her rebuild.

According to S.C. Rep. John McCravy of Greenwood, people have donated thousands of dollars to help renovate an abandoned house on Ward’s property for her and her two children. According to Ward, the house has been in her family for decades but had fallen into disrepair.

Neighbors said when the storm hit, they didn’t call 911. They called each other. The word about Ward’s home traveled quickly.

“We started sharing what was going on, and everybody wanted to help…so everybody stepped up and helped in their own way,” McCravy said.

McCravy lives down the street. He’s taken charge of the neighbors, contractors, and craftspeople who have stepped up to help Ward rebuild.

“I think it’s amazing how people have come together to help us,” Ward said.

McCravy said people have donated more than $6,000, as well as material like windows, bathroom fixtures, and a hot water heater.

“Almsot every subcontractor we’ve had in here has done it at a reduced rate and just helped us out,” he said.

Ward and her daughters have been staying with a family member until their new house is ready.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she said. “I’m ready to be back home.”

McCravy said the best way to donate is through his law firm. He said checks can be mailed to McCravy Law at 1629 ByPass 72 NE Greenwood, SC 29649 and made out to “Christy Ward house,” “the tornado house,” or to “McCravy Law (for tornado house).” He said all proceeds will go toward Ward’s house.