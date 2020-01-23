Neighbors react following shooting in Greer community

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)–Police in Greer are investigating reports of shots fired in a neighborhood there. The shooting was caught on video by several nearby security cameras.

People here Parkwalk Drive are on edge after bullets flew through their neighborhood. The one thing they’re taking solace in is that no person was hurt when the shots went off.

Some neighbors recounted the moment they heard the shots.

“I went upstairs to sit down and watch t.v. and then that’s when I heard the pop pop pop pop pop and I jumped up and was like what the heck is that,” one neighbor said.

“Me and the wife pretty much just laid down and within about half an hour before we fell asleep it was just pop pop pop pop,” Barry Soltes said.

The whole thing was caught on home security footage and Soltes it all happened just outside his door.

“Any kind of gun shots, it could have went way worse. So thank god nobody was hurt,” Soltes said.

Just a few doors down those bullets hit a garage door and the air conditioning unit of one woman.

“Only five minutes before it happened I came outside to my car to look for my Kindle,” she said.

She says her three young children slept through the incident, but that the bullets could have hit anything or anyone.

“What if somebody was out walking their dog or what if somebody was just kind of driving by anything could have happened,” she said.

Soltes says other cameras in the neighborhood show this dark car driving around long before the gunfire.

“It looked like a half an hour prior just driving around. Again a tight knit community we all have cameras,” Soltes said.

He’s never experienced something like this in his 13 years of living in this neighborhood.

“You just never know what happens, good neighborhoods, bad neighborhoods, stuff is always going to happen regardless of wherever you go,” Soltes said.

Now, the community here is hoping justice is served.

“There’s a saying that a bullet has no name on it, it doesn’t have a name on it.”

Neighbors say police responded to the scene within minutes. Detectives are actively investigating this crime.