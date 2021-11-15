Neighbors ‘shaken’ following deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured and a suspect has been charged after a shooting Monday morning.

A night of very little sleep for people living in a Greenville County neighborhood.

“All we could hear was bam, bam, boom, boom. It was just like you were in one of those westerns,” said Eiress Hunt who lives by where the incident took place.

Eiress Hunt said she and her mother were just going to bed when they heard gunshots and a lot of them.

“I stepped outside and I saw a truck at the corner up there and I said to myself, I better step back inside before I get shot because I didn’t know where the gunshot was coming from,” Hunt said.

Those gunshots, ringing out just feet away from where her mother lives.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it started when deputies were patrolling near a construction site in the middle of the night by Hammett Street and Victor Street.

Deputies said they came across a suspicious vehicle. Soon after that is when shots started firing, a deputy was hit by one of the bullets.

A man named Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, 48, has been charged in connection to the incident. Those charges are for attempted murder.

“There are a few houses in my neighborhood that do have bullet holes in them,” said Steven Thomas who also lives close to the intersection where the shots rang out.

For Steven Thomas, he said sounds of gunfire aren’t all that rare for the street in which he lives. But he told us, last night those shots roared loud.

“Hopefully this is enough, they’ll maybe keep more patrols down here,” Thomas said.

He along with his neighbors said they’re hoping for change and a more peaceful, quiet night.

“Anything could have happened last night, a bullet could have come through the window and shot my mother. She is still shaken up about it,” Hunt explained.

Lt. Flood said Martinez Munoz was not hit by any of the bullets. The deputy injured is expected to be okay.