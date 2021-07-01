Neighbors ‘shaken up’ after shots ring out in Spartanburg neighborhood, multiple people shot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg neighborhood is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief following a shooting involving a handful of people, that deputies are still investigating what lead to it all.

It was a day of chaos and fear near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.

“It was really unreal. I thought I was in a big city or in a war zone,” said someone living near where the shooting happened.

“The shots were going back and forth, they were shooting at each other. It was crazy,” said Ken Henninger who lives a couple houses down from the shooting scene.

Ken Henninger lives a couple houses down from where the shots rang out. He just sat down for lunch when he heard the gunfire.

“We heard all the other gunshots, we ran to the back bedroom. We didn’t know what was going on out here, it was like a barrage out here,” Henninger told us.

Mateo Lopez works right by where everything happened. He said luckily, he wasn’t there when the shots were fired but his co-workers were.

“They heard maybe between 30 minutes, multiple shots going off which is a very scary situation,” Mateo Lopez said.

It wasn’t just a day of firsts for a lot of neighbors but also, a rare situation for law enforcement.

7 News: “When was the last time any of your departments responded to a shooting like this?”

“Its been a long, long time if ever,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff, Chuck Wright.

While there is still a lot of unanswered questions about what unfolded, people living in that neighborhood told 7 News, they’re happy it’s over.

“I thought the 4th of July had already gotten here. It was that bad and that loud,” said a neighbor.

