Nephew says aunt is lucky to be alive after a tree destroys her house in AL

An Alabama woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a tree collapsed on her home.

Valley resident Mary Carter says she was taking a nap when a tree fell on her home of 40 years.

She awoke to the sound of glass breaking and her name being called–as neighbors broke through a side window to rescue her. Her nephew, Larry Carter, says he is grateful his aunt is alive.

“She’s survived and that is the most important thing. Stuff, this is just stuff, this is just material stuff and this can easily be replaced but we are very fortunate that we have our aunt still alive,” her nephew Larry Carter said.