Nephew says aunt is lucky to be alive after a tree destroys her house in AL

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Alabama woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a tree collapsed on her home.

Valley resident Mary Carter says she was taking a nap when a tree fell on her home of 40 years.
She awoke to the sound of glass breaking and her name being called–as neighbors broke through a side window to rescue her. Her nephew, Larry Carter, says he is grateful his aunt is alive.

“She’s survived and that is the most important thing. Stuff, this is just stuff, this is just material stuff and this can easily be replaced but we are very fortunate that we have our aunt still alive,” her nephew Larry Carter said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store