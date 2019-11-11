Nestle Purina PetCare company to open new facility in Hartwell, Ga.

HARTWELL, GA (WSPA) – Nestle Purina PetCare Company will open a new facility in Hartwell, Ga. on Nov. 18.

According to a news release, the $500 million facility is the first new factory in two decades and more than one-third of the employees at the new facility are expected to come from South Carolina.

“Today, nearly 200 employees work at the Hartwell facility, and headcount will grow to 240 with 35% of employees from South Carolina, primarily in the Tri-County area and Greenwood County,” according to the release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring remarks from Purina executives, will be held at the facility — located at 266 Industrial Park Road in Hartwell, Ga. — at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.