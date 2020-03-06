Netflix to remake ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Oompa loompa doompadee doo!

Netflix is remaking “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The streaming platform is creating two animated series based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi will write, direct and executive produce both projects.

The first is a series based on the world and characters in the book.

The second is focused on the Oompa Loompas featured in the novel.

The Oompa Loompa’s work in the Willy Wonka factory and like to play practical jokes on people.

The Roald Dahl story company said they are overjoyed that Waititi is heading the project.

Waititi won an Academy Award this year for “Jojo Rabbit” and previously directed “Thor: Ragnarok.”