Nevitt Forest Elementary hosts annual ‘Back to School Bus Tour’

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The countdown is on to the start of the new school year for many districts in the Upstate, one Anderson elementary school welcomed their teachers back in style.

It’s become an annual tradition for this group to board the bus and head out into the community of students they teach for Nevitt Forest’s Elementary School “Back to School Bus Tour.”

This event allows the teachers to see past students and meet present ones on their own turf. It’s something that not just the teachers look forward to each year, but the students and parents they visit.

“I think the most exciting part of this event is just getting to see our kids for the first time since summer, getting to hug their necks and seeing them run from their apartment buildings and houses and seeing them peak out their windows and tell us all about their summers,” said Maghan Churchhill who’s a 3rd grade teacher.

The teachers handed out bags to the students with books, snacks and some school supplies to help prepare them for the first day on Monday.