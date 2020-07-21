New 2020-21 school calendar approved by board members in Pickens Co., start date set for Aug. 24

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The School District of Pickens County said school board members voted in favor of the new 2020-21 calendar.

The new calendar has school starting back on Aug. 24.

School district officials said they also made the decision to have 3rd through 12th grade students wear masks when social distancing is not possible. That decision did not require a vote by the school board.

We reported earlier that the school start delay gives the district more time to implement safety plans, according to the Superintendent Danny Merck. The calendar includes 180 instructional days, holidays, and would end on June 4, 2021.

Click here to see the revised school calendar

“The decision to require masks was difficult, but necessary. State, local, and national health guidance has been unanimous in its support for masks as a key to stopping the spread of coronavirus,” Merck said. “This is a life-safety issue, and schools commonly require students to alter their behavior and clothing for much less serious considerations. SDPC will allow medical exemptions when approved by a physician, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

The district said the six-week plan for alternating face-to-face instruction and eLearning at the start of the year will remain in place.

Families have until noon on Wednesday to decide whether to enroll in Pickens County Virtual Academy which offers full-time online learning for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.